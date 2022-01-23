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Vaccinated fatalities are rising
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837 views • January 23, 2022
We can argue about dying with Covid and dying from Covid all day but the vascular diseases which have been proven many times over are beginning to catch up to those who received the vaccination. Those in charge continue to spew the lies that are leading to heart ache and pain for millions and millions of people. They are not ignorant to what is happening. We do not know more than they do but yet, they continue to allow the inoculation for millions of people.
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