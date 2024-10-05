BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Col. Douglas Macgregor is ‘MAD AS HELL’ Over Biden-Harris’ Treason!
Prevent Global Genocide
1165 views • 7 months ago

(Oct 4, 2024) The Vigilant Fox on X:


Colonel Douglas Macgregor is ‘MAD AS HELL’ Over Biden-Harris’ Treasonous Hurricane Response


Every American needs to hear this.


“Our good countrymen and women are being left to fend for themselves while the government bends over backward for illegal immigrants, criminal gang members, foreign governments, and — of course — lines the pockets of warmongers!”


As families in North Carolina suffer without food, water, or electricity, Macgregor laid out the harsh reality: “Fort Bragg, now renamed Fort Liberty, is only 300 miles from Asheville, North Carolina, where thousands of Americans are coping with washed-out roads and bridges, power outages, and a desperate need for clean water.”


Yet, he pointed out, not a single army helicopter has been sent to rescue them. Why? Because those aircraft are busy overseas, leaving Americans in the dust.


“Too many Americans have been left behind by a negligent federal government for too long,” Macgregor declared. His message to Washington is loud and clear: prioritize Americans NOW.


Our Country Our Choice (OCOC): https://ourcountryourchoice.com/


Video source: https://x.com/OCOCReport


The Vigilant Fox: https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1842270991742795927

Keywords
current eventspoliticstreasonamericamilitarynorth carolinawargovernmentillegal immigrantsjoe bidenfemaukraineinvasionkamala harrishurricanedouglas macgregorhelene
