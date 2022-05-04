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Hokuto no Ken 3 - Shin Seiki Souzou: Seiken Retsuden (1989, NES), part 2
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16 views • May 04, 2022
Endless blue corridors, endless amount of random encounters.
Hokuto no Ken 3 - Shin Seiki Souzou: Seiken Retsuden (roughly "Fist of the North Star 3 - Creation of the New Century: Chronicles of the Amazing Fist") is a JRPG developed by Bear's Inc. and published by Toei Animation.
Hokuto no Ken 3 - Shin Seiki Souzou: Seiken Retsuden (roughly "Fist of the North Star 3 - Creation of the New Century: Chronicles of the Amazing Fist") is a JRPG developed by Bear's Inc. and published by Toei Animation.
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