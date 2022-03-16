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Dr. Ryan Cole: COVID-19, mRNA Bioweapons, Ivermectin, and the Importance of Vitamin D
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161 views • March 16, 2022
Dr. Ryan Cole is the CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, one of the largest independent labs in the State of Idaho. Dr. Cole is a Mayo Clinic trained Board Certified Pathologist.
This video was originally posted on YouTube, however the media monopoly decided to censor the second video of the Idaho capitol presentation by a licensed physician and certified pathologist whose lab work comes from more than one dozen states in the US. A physician who has treated hundreds of thousands of patients successfully.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/dr-ryan-cole-covid-19-mrna-bioweapons-ivermectin-and-the-importance-of-vitamin-d/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
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This video was originally posted on YouTube, however the media monopoly decided to censor the second video of the Idaho capitol presentation by a licensed physician and certified pathologist whose lab work comes from more than one dozen states in the US. A physician who has treated hundreds of thousands of patients successfully.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/dr-ryan-cole-covid-19-mrna-bioweapons-ivermectin-and-the-importance-of-vitamin-d/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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