Quo Vadis





Jan 4, 2023

In this video we share The Warning According to Our Lady of Garabandal.





The universal WARNING will be a cosmic event unprecedented in the history of humanity, a phenomenon of unknown nature to science; according to many seers it will be like switching on a LIGHT from the depth of the Cosmos, that comes directly from God and that will have a great repercussion on earth for approximately 20 minutes, it will be visible to the human eye but it will also be an invisible force that will stir the conscience of men, causing in human beings a great emotional, psychological and spiritual shock, nevertheless it will not produce any direct physical damage; however, it could very well be defined as “the last effort from heaven” so that humanity will have a clear conscience of God and of sin, broadening the spiritual dimension and the understanding of the MAGNITUDE of the distance we have created from God because of our sins.





In other words, this universal Warning will be a great test for the conscience of humanity, it will not be, however, something that will alter the course of the catastrophic events that we must confront, rather it will be an opportunity to change our view concerning this reality, being able to gain from it immense spiritual benefits.





This event extensively revealed by God to many of His instruments around the world, is not actually widely publicly known, which at the same time not quite believable by others; undoubtedly the reader will ask himself why is that something of such an enormous magnitude has remained silent?





Perhaps the response is because it has not been linked neither to science (because it lacks tangible elements) nor to religion (because of its private revelation nature) which at the end remains solely on men of faith.





Some of the messages given by Jesus and Blessed Mary through chosen souls all through the years explain or have given some knowledge in details regarding its nature, and the effects that the human race will experience and the time in which this great Warning of God to humanity will occur.





It should be mentioned that this knowledge is given to chosen instruments in the form of internal locution, many times accompanied by visions and also in mystical forms, that is to say, to experience the event in its human nature – spiritual, feeling in this way the effects that the Warning will create, thus providing the knowledge of its true magnitude.





Many revelations have been known from authentic seers regarding this great WARNING of God to humanity for some time now, but it all started with the apparitions of Garbandal, where this subject matter has been transmitted to the five continents, having been understood in a more extensive context.





Let’s see now a brief synthesis of one of the most extraordinary Marian apparitions of history.





Garabandal is a small and humble town situated in a mountainous zone in northern Spain where even to this day retains the marks left by the presence of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the almost 3000 public apparitions between the years 1961 and 1965 to four girls between the ages of 11 and 12, Conchita, Jacinta, Mari Cruz and Mari Loli.





There were many message and prophecies given to humanity by means of these girls; though it was the announcement of three great events of universal character that caused more impact at that time.





These events have been announced by other seers and verified in other Marian apparitions and they are: THE WARNING, THE MIRACLE and THE CHASTISEMENT or Purification.





According to the vision the girls said that this chastisement will be so immense as no other has been nor there will be in the face of the earth, it will affect the entire mankind, for that reason the universal WARNING and the MIRACLE will come beforehand to prepare us and it will be the final opportunity for conversion.





THE MIRACLE at Garabandal will come shortly after the WARNING to confirm to the world that the WARNING came from God so there will be no doubt at all of its nature.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAukQmKXOTg



