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US Gov Airstrikes Kill PMU Officials & IRGC General Soleimani, As US Claims "Preemptive" Defense
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13 views • January 03, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Jeffrey Epstein's socialite 'madam' Ghislaine Maxwell 'is being hidden from the FBI in a series of safe houses because of the information she has on powerful people’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7843659/Ghislaine-Maxwell-reportedly-foreign-spy-hiding-Israel.html
Rep. Green makes case to keep US presence in Middle East
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wW1Ct7eTXk
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1212380930398203904
https://www.wipo.int/edocs/lexdocs/laws/en/ir/ir001en.pdf
What Will The Trump Administration Do When Iraq Asks U.S. Troops To Leave?
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/what-will-the-trump-administration-do-when-iraq-asks-us-troops-to-leave.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/04/us/politics/iran-missiles-iraq.html
https://twitter.com/asadabukhalil/status/1212078577669197826
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1212036913139507200
Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue
https://www.arabnews.com/node/1607451/middle-east
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1212406132393820160
US Deploys More Troops to Iraq To Employ Its "Right of Self-Defense”
https://southfront.org/us-deploys-more-troops-to-iraq-to-employ-its-right-of-self-defense/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1212809573607845890
US expects more attacks from Iran-backed groups: Esper
https://www.france24.com/en/20200102-us-expects-more-attacks-from-iran-backed-groups-esper
https://twitter.com/StateDept/status/1212790650279735296
Pompeo names Iraqi Badr militia leader Hadi al-Amiri as Iranian proxy
https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Pompeo-names-Iraqi-Badr-militia-leader-Hadi-al-Amiri-as-Iranian-proxy-612751
Iran says newly discovered oilfield is country's second biggest
https://www.aljazeera.com/ajimpact/iran-newly-discovered-oilfield-country-biggest-191111073051651.html
Rockets Strike Near Iraq's Baghdad Airport, US Military Choppers Spotted in Airspace
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001031077924488-rockets-strike-iraqs-baghdad-airport-us-military-choppers-spotted-in-airspace/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=browser_notification&utm_campaign=sputnik_inter_en
https://twitter.com/worldonalert/status/1212877677046194176
#Iran #Iraq #Soleimani
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Afterhours Live: https://dlive.tv/AfterhoursPodcast
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
The Last American Vagabond Links:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamericanvagabond
Honest.Cash: https://honest.cash/profile/TLAVagabond
Memo: https://memo.cash/profile/1Np4Z2d25RSsQi99gKhf2cd5CAwN57jk13
MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bcfb5d2a5f4e5420d7d5a2f
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Flote: https://flote.app/LastAmericanVagabond
* * *
Jeffrey Epstein's socialite 'madam' Ghislaine Maxwell 'is being hidden from the FBI in a series of safe houses because of the information she has on powerful people’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7843659/Ghislaine-Maxwell-reportedly-foreign-spy-hiding-Israel.html
Rep. Green makes case to keep US presence in Middle East
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wW1Ct7eTXk
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1212380930398203904
https://www.wipo.int/edocs/lexdocs/laws/en/ir/ir001en.pdf
What Will The Trump Administration Do When Iraq Asks U.S. Troops To Leave?
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/01/what-will-the-trump-administration-do-when-iraq-asks-us-troops-to-leave.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/04/us/politics/iran-missiles-iraq.html
https://twitter.com/asadabukhalil/status/1212078577669197826
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1212036913139507200
Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue
https://www.arabnews.com/node/1607451/middle-east
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1212406132393820160
US Deploys More Troops to Iraq To Employ Its "Right of Self-Defense”
https://southfront.org/us-deploys-more-troops-to-iraq-to-employ-its-right-of-self-defense/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1212809573607845890
US expects more attacks from Iran-backed groups: Esper
https://www.france24.com/en/20200102-us-expects-more-attacks-from-iran-backed-groups-esper
https://twitter.com/StateDept/status/1212790650279735296
Pompeo names Iraqi Badr militia leader Hadi al-Amiri as Iranian proxy
https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Pompeo-names-Iraqi-Badr-militia-leader-Hadi-al-Amiri-as-Iranian-proxy-612751
Iran says newly discovered oilfield is country's second biggest
https://www.aljazeera.com/ajimpact/iran-newly-discovered-oilfield-country-biggest-191111073051651.html
Rockets Strike Near Iraq's Baghdad Airport, US Military Choppers Spotted in Airspace
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001031077924488-rockets-strike-iraqs-baghdad-airport-us-military-choppers-spotted-in-airspace/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=browser_notification&utm_campaign=sputnik_inter_en
https://twitter.com/worldonalert/status/1212877677046194176
#Iran #Iraq #Soleimani
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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