Clay Clark Judy Mikovits June 4 2025 Leidos bioweapon

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Clay Clark: Tell us about the Leido machine. I want to give you an opportunity to really share what your thoughts are about this Leidos machine at the airport.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: It's this thing where... I don't know how any human being could walk in there and do that in the United States of America, and stand on their feet or even look at the camera there. And that's again, where we don't have informed consent.

Leidos was after SAIC, Science Applications International Corporation. Well, this changed right after I joined the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms to Leidos.

Leidos came in as the general contractor, and I think they had an origin in Raytheon, right there in Frederick, Maryland. One of my dearest friends started there. So see, the god people were in, in the beginning. Anyway, she's still my dearest friend. These Leidos machines, they're bio weapons. So you go through the airport and you say, opt out. I'm not going through that machine.

