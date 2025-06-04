BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clay Clark Judy Mikovits June 4 2025 Leidos bioweapon
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
342 followers
256 views • 13 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Clay Clark: Tell us about the Leido machine. I want to give you an opportunity to really share what your thoughts are about this Leidos machine at the airport.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: It's this thing where... I don't know how any human being could walk in there and do that in the United States of America, and stand on their feet or even look at the camera there. And that's again, where we don't have informed consent.

Leidos was after SAIC, Science Applications International Corporation. Well, this changed right after I joined the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms to Leidos.

Leidos came in as the general contractor, and I think they had an origin in Raytheon, right there in Frederick, Maryland. One of my dearest friends started there. So see, the god people were in, in the beginning. Anyway, she's still my dearest friend. These Leidos machines, they're bio weapons. So you go through the airport and you say, opt out. I'm not going through that machine.

06/04/2025 - Dr. Judy Mikovits | AI & Drones | "AI & Drones That Is the Future of Warfare." - Elon Musk (February 5th 2025): https://rumble.com/v6ub897-dr.-judy-mikovits-ai-and-drones-ai-and-drones-that-is-the-future-of-warfare.html

Plandemic Indoctornation: https://plandemic.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/

Read the details in my books for your summer reading! https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Or listen to my books: https://tinyurl.com/JudyMikovitsBooksOnAudible

Keywords
healthnewstruthscannerairportbioweaponjudy mikovitsleidos
