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NWO nuke plan to exterminate all Christians to bring in their Satanist Luciferian one-world religion
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271 views • December 19, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2021). Former top witch Carolyn Hamlett, who worked directly with the devil Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” (aka “Black Lodge Brotherhood”) ascended master fallen angel devils, and who looked down on the so-called Illuminati people such as the hundreds of security clearance levels of aliens above the U.S. president and Bilderberg and Rosicrucian and Committee of 13 Illuminati families and Pope and Queen Elizabeth and Rothschild family and the actual emperor of Japan David Rockefeller and the Pindar and Grey Pope Pepe Orsini and Maximus clan Massimo family and Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet and their Nazi bosses Saturn Dracos and Nazi 5th Reich Aryan Pleiadians and Sirians and Blue Avians and the Draco queen ruler of earth and Semjaza and Draco Empire space fleet and all the aliens in the universe who are the gods of the Illuminati, as a much, much lower group that was not even part of their top group. Carolyn’s mother was part of the people who created the United Nations. Carolyn was bred as the bride for the fallen angel devils to breed nephilim children. She exposes that Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan” includes the plan to exterminate all Christians, in order to bring in their Illuminati NWO one-world religion. They can only have Satan Lucifer’s created religions and fake Christianity as part of the new one-world New Age religion of universality and world peace, and they cannot have people who believe Jesus is the only Savior of the world, so they have plans to exterminate all of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ Christians. They plan to do it by using their Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witches, whom they have convinced that it is Buddhist karma to kill with mercy killing all the Christians of God, because they are old-fashioned and they are blocking the ascension of earth and the evolution of humankind into the devil Satan Lucifer’s age of enlightenment. They are indoctrinating their Illuminati NWO Luciferian Satanist New Age Wicca witches that the Almighty Holy God YHWH Jesus’ Christians are the ones preventing humanity to become the Nazi 4th Reich AntiChrist’s transhumanism COVID-19 Coronavirus fake pandemic AI femtobot nanite 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus biochemical weapon Borg vaccine new creation of hive-mind efficient cyborg super evolved humans, which the devil believes will be superior to the non-psychic ape-like inferior humans that the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus created, which existed on earth originally. The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati globalist elites are molesting babies. Ceres planet Draco reptilian chimera alien Nazi 4th Reich “Black Sun” Satanist Sabbatean Frankist pedophile cannibal high German is spoken in the satanic rituals. Each generation of Illuminati Luciferian secret society Draco bloodline lineage nephilim descendant people since Noah’s days Atlantis has been raised to bring in the NWO. Each Illuminati New Age Wicca witch has a role in bringing in this Satanist kingdom for Lucifer or Satan. In order to lead people away from religion, they had to use Satan Lucifer’s various religions to create religious conflict after religious war, in order to make the humans sick and tired of religion.
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Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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See video:
See video (just add “Brighteon” in _______):
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video:
See video (just add “Brighteon” in _______):
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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