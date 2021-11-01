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启航的船
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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30 views • November 01, 2021
https://www.gettr.com/post/pfs8rk23cb

《启航的船》
演唱：QMAY
作曲：QMAY
作词/编曲：Ryan/QMAY
混音：Ryan
MV剪辑：墨尔本雅典娜农场视频组


感受这星光沾满我的手
感受季节变幻的洋流
此刻一颗心只被你牵动

远去的风 传来雷声的低吼
浪花摇醒我困倦的头

就让这 冰冷纯粹的汹涌
带走 我的怯懦和虚荣
也带走喧嚣拥挤的天空

微光折射的梦 沉入海底的沙丘
心却爬上 风暴的巅峰

从你的眼中

我看见深渊的彩虹
我听见群鲸在歌颂
这所有的所有
呜呜呜……
这所有的所有

触摸著 海天一色的尽头
触摸 新大陆吹来的风
想像是你的呼吸般自由

感谢你又为 我 打造崭新的宇宙
挣脱这狭隘平庸的牢笼

也曾经 和他们一样渴求
那通往黄金海岸的港口
却漫无目的飘荡了多久

洒落银河的梦 打碎回忆的沙漏
心就要 飞到另一颗星球

从你的眼中

我看见黑夜的彩虹
我听见群星在歌颂
我看见深渊的彩虹
我听见群星在歌颂
这所有的所有
呜呜呜……
这所有的所有
Keywords
trumpvaccinewarroompopulismbioweaponccpmilesartemisininhongkongcovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusgtvbgynavarroadenewfederalstateofchinawhisleblowermovementnfscgettrivm
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