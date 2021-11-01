© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
《启航的船》
演唱：QMAY
作曲：QMAY
作词/编曲：Ryan/QMAY
混音：Ryan
MV剪辑：墨尔本雅典娜农场视频组
感受这星光沾满我的手
感受季节变幻的洋流
此刻一颗心只被你牵动
远去的风 传来雷声的低吼
浪花摇醒我困倦的头
就让这 冰冷纯粹的汹涌
带走 我的怯懦和虚荣
也带走喧嚣拥挤的天空
微光折射的梦 沉入海底的沙丘
心却爬上 风暴的巅峰
从你的眼中
我看见深渊的彩虹
我听见群鲸在歌颂
这所有的所有
呜呜呜……
这所有的所有
触摸著 海天一色的尽头
触摸 新大陆吹来的风
想像是你的呼吸般自由
感谢你又为 我 打造崭新的宇宙
挣脱这狭隘平庸的牢笼
也曾经 和他们一样渴求
那通往黄金海岸的港口
却漫无目的飘荡了多久
洒落银河的梦 打碎回忆的沙漏
心就要 飞到另一颗星球
从你的眼中
我看见黑夜的彩虹
我听见群星在歌颂
我看见深渊的彩虹
我听见群星在歌颂
这所有的所有
呜呜呜……
这所有的所有