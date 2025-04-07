Free John Flynn coffee thinking

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/354662396_Bio-Optical_Communication_a_case-study_of_Out-to-In_Body_Interface





using the eyeball as a biosensor





https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-WBAN-based-relaying-virtual-backbone_fig4_308850533





one of the most common relays of data through wban for proprietary software (like bioconductor on github) which has access to repository databases, biosensors via intra body networks, libraries and other ways the fusion centers distribute raw signal data for /use/ over the DOD DODIN backbone with our DISN.





https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig2





intra body networks are used for both healthcare devices (pacemakers/insulin pumps/fitbit) as well as health continuous monitoring.





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SIPRNet





one of the many networks our government clearances harness with the dodin, referred to as the green door in parlance bw them

https://breakingdefense.com/2019/09/the-green-door-mystery-solved-secrecy-slang/





https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3689870/jfhq-dodin-to-officially-launch-its-new-cyber-operational-readiness-assessment/





our current defense information systems (dod) backbone is the DODIN - siprnet, niprnet & jwics and more are all watched over by DISA, used by CISA and the clearances determine how much access to which networks individual officers are given





https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance





generic government body handling cyber bio security and when I say "generic" it's bc of how dhs and the fusion centers allocate ACCESS to body area network data.

The "blue box" hackers, hackers who have no care 'what' or 'who' they are hacking have been around for at least two decades making excellent money helping the signature reduction force; however, the signature reduction force is not just newsweek.

https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-inside-militarys-secret-undercover-army-1591881





They are listed under irregular warfare:

https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html





secret squirrels are part of clandestine operations, foreign and domestic. They answer with fire dept, emt, police that hold clearances so they are able to process on the ground emergencies. These are people embedded in local communities with clearance access that changes depending on operations.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Clandestine_Service





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Directorateof_Operations(CIA

)





It is entirely /legal/ due to national security to dig through human bodies for data, use eyeballs as sensors and remote through human bodies for any and all purposes as they see fit per the 702 fisa expansion and the continued obfuscation of all these body area network tertiary jobs which are currently spoken of as e health and m health very quietly and never with overt biological explanation.

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers





this is 2018 in a medical 'magazine'

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks





fcc chair on MBAN in 2012.





https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118





nasa in 2011 with proper modeling software for intrabody networks.

I am sorry for the lady having trouble. May this help your efforts to help her. ~brina

https://x.com/Flynn2022





https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/





https://fccid.io/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_5Y_qBsvlA