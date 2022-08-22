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AUTISM AWARENESS - Brianna's Law - Pete DiCianni
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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30 views • August 22, 2022

Pete DiCianni is the former Mayor of Elmhurst, he has fought against the Opioid crisis within the state of Illinois, he is the author and advocate of 8 Illinois State laws including Brianna’s Law that directly provided assistance to families dealing with autism, and is now a law in all 50 states! He has been part of the Illinois Autism Task Force, DuPage Co. Board of Commissioners, and involved at the local level of government since 1999.  He started as a business owner that wanted to make a difference! This is how you make a national impact!

For more about Brianna’s Law visit - http://pete4dupage.com/#/ or http://www.briannaslaw.com/

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