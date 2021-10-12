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Gone Too Soon- Vaccines, Loss, and A Father’s Heart | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
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Ed and Monica Ferris have an incredible story to share of love, loss and finding a mission in helping others after their loss.
Follow them at https://thebubblesproject.com

Economic Update - To schedule a time to talk to Kirk’s Team Go To
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Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
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