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BREAKING: Cricket legend Shane Warne dies aged 52 -- ANOTHER VACCINE DEATH -- FELLOW CRICKETER ROD MARSH ALSO DIED OF A HEART ATTACK YESTERDAY
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334 views • March 04, 2022
Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack.
And yes he was VAXXED - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9853677/Shane-Warne-51-breaks-silence-shock-Covid-19-diagnosis.html
RIP Shane, a definite cricket legend. World Class...
Mirrored - Sky News
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And yes he was VAXXED - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9853677/Shane-Warne-51-breaks-silence-shock-Covid-19-diagnosis.html
RIP Shane, a definite cricket legend. World Class...
Mirrored - Sky News
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
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