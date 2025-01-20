New California, The 51st State Sends A Letter Of Request To President Donald Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Preston, the president of the New California State movement sends a letter to President Trump requesting him to take certain actions against the government of California and explains why in his letter. Play the video to see and read the letter.
Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/ncs-request-of-trump