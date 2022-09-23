All LIARS are THIEVES

Newsom claims homelessness is from a lack of homes. Newsome made 10 year plan in 2008. Homelessness is worse than ever and growing exponentially
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.