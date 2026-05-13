Iran LEGO: ‘Big Money’ & Congress in Chaos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Big money’ & Congress in chaos– Lego toon takes aim at military spending frenzy
(a few more LEGO videos on the way... Cynthia)
💬 “Big money talk now … 1.5 trillion, oh, the number too loud,” the Lego-style music video chants. “Everybody arguing where the money gets spent.”
The video highlights Congress being deadlocked on any proposition: “Half say yea, other half say nay.”