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Is obedience required for salvation?
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12 views • December 06, 2019
Whose obedience actually matters in salvation? Is it ours or Christ's obedience? Before you feel condemned by a preaching requiring you to obey multiple commandments in order to be saved, please watch this video. Salvation is a free and beautiful gift.
Song: Glory Alleluia- Chantal Pary
Song: Glory Alleluia- Chantal Pary
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