High Technology in Bible Prophecy 12/04/2023

“Stunning” Surveillance Program now lets Law Enforcement to spy on Trillions of US Phone Calls. It’s called the “Hemisphere Project”. Pastor Stan also discusses the Technology of the Beast and finally shows us how the United Kingdom approved “CRISPR” gene editing to create Genetically Modified Humans. What does the Bible tell us what we can expect from DNA Modification? Today we find out.

00:00 - Intro

06:20 - “Stunning” Surveillance Program

14:41 - Golden Eye

15:22 - Technology of the Beast

26:22 - To Create GMO Humans

29:22 - Joel 2

30:54 - The Sun Gets 7 Times Hotter

32:19 - The Morning Star

34:33 - A World Government



