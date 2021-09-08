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On The Kevin J. Johnston Show our guests Mike and Stefanos
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21 views • September 08, 2021
Derek Stories get arrested today in #Calgary
who is my videographer, gets arrested for recklessly flying a drone two counts of that and endangering the public and aviation.
Stefanos says it's not an arrestable offence it would be a bylaw infraction, by the cops going through Derek's phone they have breached those laws and they do require a warrant regardless what they they tell you. Wrongful arrest, negligent investigation, malicious prosecution, negligence. Police cannot go without conducting an investigation and then arrest someone that's also a constitutional violation.
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#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
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who is my videographer, gets arrested for recklessly flying a drone two counts of that and endangering the public and aviation.
Stefanos says it's not an arrestable offence it would be a bylaw infraction, by the cops going through Derek's phone they have breached those laws and they do require a warrant regardless what they they tell you. Wrongful arrest, negligent investigation, malicious prosecution, negligence. Police cannot go without conducting an investigation and then arrest someone that's also a constitutional violation.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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