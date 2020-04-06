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The David Icke Coronavirus Interview YouTube BANNED!! (April 6th 2020)
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161 views • April 06, 2020
As requested by Brian Rose (https://youtu.be/DjXuixiN8fg?t=77) this interview needs to be seen by EVERYONE. For the first time in London Real history, YouTube decided to completely shut down an interview and they are refusing to keep even a shortened version up on their site. This interview was the second largest stream in the entire world today. What is it that they don't want you to hear? Let's find out!
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https://www.youtube.com/user/LondonRealTV
Support London Real and watch more awesome full length interviews.
https://londonreal.tv
https://www.youtube.com/user/LondonRealTV
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