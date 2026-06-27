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The Sun is The Giver of Life ~ Skin Cancer Scam is Exposed ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
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103 views • 2 days ago

In today's discussion we will talk about Dell's reflection on Japan's experiences of Covid 19 lockdown; their stories, questions and lessons. We will also talk about sun and skin cancer and how sunscreen is the real villain that is causing skin cancer along with the sun cancer scam we were told to buy. In addition, we will talk about psychedelics as alternative medicine for ptsd and mental disorders. We will also take a ride with Pete Evans and Dell on cooking the MAHA way. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 482: MAGIC MUSHROOMS, THE SUNSCREEN SCAM & COOKING

THE MAHA WAY.



References:

- E482: THE HIGHWIRE: MAGIC MUSHROOMS, THE SUNSCREEN SCAM & COOKING THE MAHA WAY

  https://rumble.com/v7btd0y-episode-482-magic-mushrooms-the-sunscreen-scam-and-cooking-the-maha-way.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=802bffcf-01cf-44ae-8339-e5b742f3f84b

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

  https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

  https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

  https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu


Keywords
cancercensorshipsciencecdctrustmagicvaccinesunpharmamedicalstudytyrannysunscreenbigdisinformationmushroomsmandateswaytheanpsychedelicscookingcovidinconvenientmaha
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