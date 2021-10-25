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Humanity being removed before the BIG event | Satanic Criminal Psychopaths want to mix vaccinated with pure blood people to infect them
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350 views • October 25, 2021
Humanity being removed before the BIG event | Satanic Criminal Psychopaths want to mix vaccinated with pure blood people to infect them
Satanic Criminal Psychopaths want to mix vaccinated with pure blood people to infect them with virus – but I was called a tin foil hat moron many times for saying jabbed are walkin bio weapon...
0:00 Crazy News
41:25 Booster Shot
48:35 Cumbre Vieja Volcano
56:55 Photosynthesis
1:09:33 Project Scopex
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/52af5c5f-d4cd-487f-82d5-d0ab8846d4c1
Satanic Criminal Psychopaths want to mix vaccinated with pure blood people to infect them with virus – but I was called a tin foil hat moron many times for saying jabbed are walkin bio weapon...
0:00 Crazy News
41:25 Booster Shot
48:35 Cumbre Vieja Volcano
56:55 Photosynthesis
1:09:33 Project Scopex
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/52af5c5f-d4cd-487f-82d5-d0ab8846d4c1
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