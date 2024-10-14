© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇵🇸 The israeli army has bombed the tents of displaced people in Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza, footage from the fire inside the hospital as families are trying to rescue the people.
Cynthia... I can't show the next video, too horrible and...> People were burnt alive after israeli airstrikes targeted their tents in Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza. A man on an IV burning possibly was in a tent that didn't exist anymore? From a missile on the hospital outside. The fire engulfed immediately and I think the video I posted, you could no longer see him through the flames.
The israeli criminal war machine continues its crimes against humanity in the name of the “free civilized world”.