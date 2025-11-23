Presentation on Understanding What Nuclear Power & Nuclear Weapons Really Are - 11/22/25

Tom opens this special Friday livestream with a presentation on the nuclear narrative and a video from Steve Young. Originally intended for earlier in the week, this session explores the origin of nuclear power and nuclear weapons through a very different lens.





Highlights include:

-A reexamination of the history and technology behind nuclear power and atomic bombs.

-How psychological warfare, alchemical interpretations, and propaganda may shape the "nuclear" narrative.





Steven Young will be our special guest next week, and we will be doing a live Q&A on Steven's presentation.

Please watch this prior to next week's webinar and bring your questions for Tom & Steven.





