Presentation on Understanding What Nuclear Power & Nuclear Weapons Really Are - 11/22/25
What is happening
What is happening
9734 followers
Follow
106 views • 1 day ago

Tom opens this special Friday livestream with a presentation on the nuclear narrative and a video from Steve Young. Originally intended for earlier in the week, this session explores the origin of nuclear power and nuclear weapons through a very different lens.


Highlights include:

-A reexamination of the history and technology behind nuclear power and atomic bombs.

-How psychological warfare, alchemical interpretations, and propaganda may shape the "nuclear" narrative.


Steven Young will be our special guest next week, and we will be doing a live Q&A on Steven's presentation.

Please watch this prior to next week's webinar and bring your questions for Tom & Steven.


Websites

https://drtomcowan.com/

https://www.drcowansgarden.com/

https://newbiologyclinic.com/

https://newbiologycurriculum.com/


Video Platforms

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg

Backup YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/

Odysee https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DrTomCowan

Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/drtomcowan


Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drcowansgarden/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newbiologyclinic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newbiologycurriculum

X: https://twitter.com/drtomcowan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom_/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcowanspowders/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newbiologyclinic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newbiologycurriculum

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/drcowansgarden/

Telegram: https://t.me/DrTomCowanChannel

Telegram: https://t.me/DrTomCowan

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/drtomcowan/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dr-cowan-s-garden/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-biology-clinic/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-biology-curriculum/

SubscribeStar Community: https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-tom-cowan

Gab: https://gab.com/DrtomCowan

MeWe: https://mewe.com/drtomcowan/

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/drtomcowan

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@drtomcowan


Podcast:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-with-dr-cowan-friends/id1666674361


Become an Affiliate:

https://affiliates.drtomcowan.com/

https://drcowansgarden.goaffpro.com/

https://newbiologycurriculum.com/affiliate-program-information

https://newbiologyclinic.com/affiliate-program/


Keywords
healthnuclear weaponsscienceliesfearnuclear powerunderstandingwhatpresentationdr tom cowansteve youngreally arenuclear narrative
