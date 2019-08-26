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My 1st Visit to the Chiropractor (Ever)
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11 views • August 26, 2019
In this visit, my chiropractor discusses my x-rays. He educates us on the function of the spine and what could happen when it's not in alignment.
He'll show you what's happening to the discs in my neck...
He also teaches his unique method for chiropractic where you adjust the atlas first, then everything else.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to my youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
He'll show you what's happening to the discs in my neck...
He also teaches his unique method for chiropractic where you adjust the atlas first, then everything else.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to my youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
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