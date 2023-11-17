⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (11–17 November 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11–17 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

In the period from 11 to 17 November 2023, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation inflicted 24 group strikes with high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Liman operational-tactical group and Khortitsa operational-strategic group of forces' forward command posts and accommodation points for Ukrainian officers, as well as temporary deployment areas of Azov and Right Sector nationalists formations' militants.

In addition, artillery arsenals, depots of weapons, military equipment, fuels and lubricants, airfield infrastructure, as well as a training center for snipers and engineers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were successfully hit.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled 26 enemy attacks and improved the situation along the front line.

Air strikes and artillery fire defeated manpower and hardware of AFU 30th, 54th, 57th, and 67th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka, Timkovka, Zagoruikovka (Kharkov region). The enemy losses totalled over 575 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two tanks, 10 armoured fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, and 13 field artillery guns.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, repelled 23 attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 24th and 47th mechanised brigades, 12th Special Forces Brigade, as well as the 15th Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine. The enemy losses were more than 1,100 servicemen, eight armoured fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces repelled 33 enemy attacks and inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower and hardware near Mariynka, Kurdyumovka, Razdolovka, Andreevka, and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy losses were more than 1,810 servicemen killed and wounded, two tanks, 24 motor vehicles, and 22 field artillery guns.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces captured more favorable positions and repelled two attacks of AFU 79th air assault, 128th territorial defence brigades' assault groups near Novomikhailovka and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Air strikes and artillery fire defeated AFU 72nd mechanised, 58th mechanised infantry, 102nd and 127th territorial defence brigades close to Ugledar, Staromayorskoye, and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Over the week, the enemy has lost more than 745 militants, 12 armoured fighting vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, 20 field artillery guns, as well as one Grad MLRS.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces repelled three attacks of the AFU units near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

Moreover, the Russian Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 33rd, 117th, and 118th mechanised brigades near Uspenovka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were more than 425 servicemen, two tanks, nine armoured fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, and seven field artillery guns.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the enemy lost more than 460 troops killed and wounded, two tanks, and 17 motor vehicles during unsuccessful attempts to land on the island and on the right bank of the Dnepr. In the course of the counter-battery warfare, 16 field artillery guns and one Grad MLRS were hit.

Operational-Tactical and Missile Troops of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed one radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence system and three counter-battery radar stations, including one German-made Cobra and two U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50.

Russian air defence facilities shot down three Mig-29 fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force during air and air defence battles. Air defence units shot down 22 HIMARS MLRS projectiles, two JDAM aerial guided bombs, and 198 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, 536 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,989 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,446 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,185 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,123 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,342 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.