Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Why My Run for President Empowers YOU to Win Back America from the SWARM

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Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
You can Volunteer & Donate: https://Shiva4President.com. Get educated, or BE Enslaved: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: https://VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://vashiva.com/join or https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com. Volunteer & Donate at https://Shiva4President.com Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e: [email protected] w: https://vashiva.com w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com w: https://Shiva4President.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva