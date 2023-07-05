

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

Streamed live July 4,2023

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Why My Run for President Empowers YOU to Win Back America from the SWARM In this interview and discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, shares why his run for President Tomorrow empowers YOU to WIN back America & SHATTER THE SWARM. America is now being misled by the NOT-SO-OBVIOUS Establishment who speak with Forked-Tongues. The full post and video transcript here: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-why-my-run-for-president-empowers-you-to-win-truth-freedom-health/

Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.