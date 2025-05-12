BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
88 - Wag Your Chin For Even Better Helth
20 hours ago

Ashley and Terry continue their health conversation by rolling up their metaphorical sleeves and bracing themselves for the extraction of useful information about blood tests.



We cover organising your own tests (a good thing), the interpretation of the test results (a tricky thing), and the "normal" ranges and recommendations you get from mainstream doctors (frequently not a very good thing).



The bottom line is to do your own research and, as much as possible, to take control of your own health.



Now just relax, this won't hurt a bit...







Unknowns featured this week: Ashley and Terry







A US source for lab tests (mentioned by Ashley):

https://www.ultalabtests.com/





Connect with the Unknowns:

Linktree - unionoftheunknowns.com

Twitter - @UnionUnknowns;

Email - [email protected];

Phone - 404-482-3130





📚 Read Our Essays on Medium:

https://medium.com/@unionoftheunknowns



Become a supporter of The Unknowns!

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/support


