Iain Davis: They're Keeping the System on Life Support Until They Can Bring in CBDCs

Iain Davis discusses the global governance policies that are set regardless of who occupies any office and how we are steadily moving forward on their trajectory. Accelerationists like Peter Thiel are leading the way in building the new utopia/dystopia. The U.S. financial system is insolvent and they're keeping it on life support until they bring CBDCs online. The key to CBDCs is their interoperability and instant international settlement. Everything (e.g. pandemic, war) is leading up to this transition of the international monetary system. We have never faced a control system as all-pervasive and totalitarian in scope as what is coming. We also discuss multipolarity.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com





Websites

Iain Davis Website https://iaindavis.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/_InThisTogether

Telegram https://t.me/iaindavis





About Iain Davis

Iain Davis is an independent investigative journalist, blogger and author from Portsmouth in the UK. His focus is upon widening readers awareness of evidence that is not commonly reported by the so-called mainstream media. Through his writing he hopes to encourage the questioning of authority and to stimulate public debate. A frequent contributor to the UK Column, Iain's work has been featured by the Corbett Report, the OffGuardian, Lew-Rockwell, Zero Hedge and other independent news outlets.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)