Trump’s Anti-Semitism Czar, Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, says the State Department will establish "a whole division"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump’s choice for Anti-Semitism Czar, Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, says the State Department will establish "a whole division" to pressure social media platforms to do "better on algorithms."
Source @Real World News
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!