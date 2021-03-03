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'Healthy Food' Is Not Really Healthy At All
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121 views • March 03, 2021
Over the last 30 years I have tracked the contaminant levels in our produce at supermarkets and health food stores, especially organic produce and it's clear you are not eating food healthy enough to prevent anything! That's why I procured the healthiest superfoods to eat every day and that will show you benefits the longer you eat them. I'll send you a free meal for you to try if you like. MealBetix.com
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