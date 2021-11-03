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Bravest Woman In Germany Rejects Vaccination
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72 views • November 03, 2021
"I will not be reduced to a mere guinea pig by getting vaccinated with an experimental drug. And I will most assuredly not get vaccinated because my government tells me to, and promises, in return, I will be granted freedom," said MEP Christine Anderson of Germany.
Fully vaccinated air passenger infected with coronavirus is found dead in his seat after landing at German airport following flight from Turkey
dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10156793/Fully-vaccinated-air-passenger-infected-Covid-dead-flight-Turkey-Germany.html
German MEP (Member of European Parliament) Christine Anderson Opposing Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates
bitchute.com/video/VOnnbf9YVKjO/
Fully vaccinated air passenger infected with coronavirus is found dead in his seat after landing at German airport following flight from Turkey
dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10156793/Fully-vaccinated-air-passenger-infected-Covid-dead-flight-Turkey-Germany.html
German MEP (Member of European Parliament) Christine Anderson Opposing Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates
bitchute.com/video/VOnnbf9YVKjO/
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