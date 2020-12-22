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Drop and Roll” - How The 2020 Election Was Stolen From Donald Trump
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50 views • December 22, 2020
Error: On Virginia, once the 308K dump was dropped the remaining batches came in at an exact ratio of 55/45 not 50/49. The information for this video can be found at The Gateway Pundit.
RIGGED ELECTION”- Trump Calls Out Massive Ballot Dumps In Swing States
The fraud was massive.
Thousands of votes were dumped in swing states overnight.
Democrats used “Drop and Roll” to steal the election:
In Pennsylvania, President Trump led by nearly 700,000 votes on election night.
Democrats dumped hundreds of thousands of votes to steal the state from the Trump Campaign.
RIGGED ELECTION”- Trump Calls Out Massive Ballot Dumps In Swing States
The fraud was massive.
Thousands of votes were dumped in swing states overnight.
Democrats used “Drop and Roll” to steal the election:
In Pennsylvania, President Trump led by nearly 700,000 votes on election night.
Democrats dumped hundreds of thousands of votes to steal the state from the Trump Campaign.
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