TruNews - 9/16/21*

Sep 16, 2021"SUB SNUB: BIDEN DRIVES WEDGE BETWEEN NATO AND AUSTRALIA"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, we discuss the new nuclear alliance between the US, the UK and Australia, that is provoking enemies such as China, and angering allies such as France. Will this new partnership push the EU into the arms of a waiting Russia?Kerry joins Rick and Doc to talk COVID, including how even obituaries are being weaponized to attack those opposed to the vaccine.Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/16/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror