© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TruNews - 9/16/21*
Follow
1
Share
Report
100 views • September 16, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
"SUB SNUB: BIDEN DRIVES WEDGE BETWEEN NATO AND AUSTRALIA"
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the new nuclear alliance between the US, the UK and Australia, that is provoking enemies such as China, and angering allies such as France. Will this new partnership push the EU into the arms of a waiting Russia?
Kerry joins Rick and Doc to talk COVID, including how even obituaries are being weaponized to attack those opposed to the vaccine.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/16/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/sub-snub-biden-drives-wedge-between-nato-and-australia
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
*mirror
"SUB SNUB: BIDEN DRIVES WEDGE BETWEEN NATO AND AUSTRALIA"
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the new nuclear alliance between the US, the UK and Australia, that is provoking enemies such as China, and angering allies such as France. Will this new partnership push the EU into the arms of a waiting Russia?
Kerry joins Rick and Doc to talk COVID, including how even obituaries are being weaponized to attack those opposed to the vaccine.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/16/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/sub-snub-biden-drives-wedge-between-nato-and-australia
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
*mirror
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.