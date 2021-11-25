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Deep State wants to create a civil war in America
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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71 views • November 25, 2021
1. Alex Jones hosts a powerful discussion with General Flynn, his brother Joe Flynn, and Patrick Byrne over the Deep State’s plot to implode the nation. This in-depth encounter between minds details how to stop the bloody civil war globalists are trying to unleash upon America.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-general-flynn-exposes-deep-state-plan-to-trigger-civil-war-in-groundbreaking-interview/
2. COVID is not and never was a pandemic notes Wolfgang Wodarg, MD. The pandemic is nothing more than fear created by MSM
https://www.brighteon.com/a3d3ff26-b02b-4b06-88c3-9d7774f2ec2d
3. Caught on Video: Leftists Literally Worship Pedophile Child Rapist. Alex Jones shows a disturbing video of leftists openly praising convicted pedophile and violent rioter Joseph Rosenbaum by chanting his name in unison like a brainwashed cult.
https://www.brighteon.com/dc16c746-3fba-4168-894e-67ca19e99ace
4. Sovereign Tribal people calling out for international intervention and exposing what is happening in the communities. The army is forcing vaccination on them.
https://www.brighteon.com/328ad5af-dc8c-434e-91c8-178e9a1a5da5
5. DEAD BABIES IN SCOTLAND. Maybe is caused by climate change and white supremecy
https://www.brighteon.com/7f89c542-6b38-494b-8e20-baf3cef25a61
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy