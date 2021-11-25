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Deep State wants to create a civil war in America
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71 views • November 25, 2021
1. Alex Jones hosts a powerful discussion with General Flynn, his brother Joe Flynn, and Patrick Byrne over the Deep State’s plot to implode the nation. This in-depth encounter between minds details how to stop the bloody civil war globalists are trying to unleash upon America.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-general-flynn-exposes-deep-state-plan-to-trigger-civil-war-in-groundbreaking-interview/
2. COVID is not and never was a pandemic notes Wolfgang Wodarg, MD. The pandemic is nothing more than fear created by MSM
https://www.brighteon.com/a3d3ff26-b02b-4b06-88c3-9d7774f2ec2d
3. Caught on Video: Leftists Literally Worship Pedophile Child Rapist. Alex Jones shows a disturbing video of leftists openly praising convicted pedophile and violent rioter Joseph Rosenbaum by chanting his name in unison like a brainwashed cult.
https://www.brighteon.com/dc16c746-3fba-4168-894e-67ca19e99ace
4. Sovereign Tribal people calling out for international intervention and exposing what is happening in the communities. The army is forcing vaccination on them.
https://www.brighteon.com/328ad5af-dc8c-434e-91c8-178e9a1a5da5
5. DEAD BABIES IN SCOTLAND. Maybe is caused by climate change and white supremecy
https://www.brighteon.com/7f89c542-6b38-494b-8e20-baf3cef25a61
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-general-flynn-exposes-deep-state-plan-to-trigger-civil-war-in-groundbreaking-interview/
2. COVID is not and never was a pandemic notes Wolfgang Wodarg, MD. The pandemic is nothing more than fear created by MSM
https://www.brighteon.com/a3d3ff26-b02b-4b06-88c3-9d7774f2ec2d
3. Caught on Video: Leftists Literally Worship Pedophile Child Rapist. Alex Jones shows a disturbing video of leftists openly praising convicted pedophile and violent rioter Joseph Rosenbaum by chanting his name in unison like a brainwashed cult.
https://www.brighteon.com/dc16c746-3fba-4168-894e-67ca19e99ace
4. Sovereign Tribal people calling out for international intervention and exposing what is happening in the communities. The army is forcing vaccination on them.
https://www.brighteon.com/328ad5af-dc8c-434e-91c8-178e9a1a5da5
5. DEAD BABIES IN SCOTLAND. Maybe is caused by climate change and white supremecy
https://www.brighteon.com/7f89c542-6b38-494b-8e20-baf3cef25a61
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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