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The free world is run by a person who 'probably couldn't find his way home after dark'
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131 views • July 09, 2021
Sky News Australia is not providing cover like most other media. A priceless quote by the news anchor:
The free world is run by a person who 'probably couldn't find his way home after dark'
Libya or Syria? guess they must be the same thing.
The free world is run by a person who 'probably couldn't find his way home after dark'
Libya or Syria? guess they must be the same thing.
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