The Liberator #4: Sermon On The Mount
Not Serving two Masters
Published Yesterday

In this chapter from Luke's Gospel, we learn some of the most important sayings of Jesus. This is classic Jesus, the words which teach us how our lives can be like a house built on the rock. The beatitudes are featured as well as other life changing truths.

Keywords
biblejesuslukegospelsbeatitudes

