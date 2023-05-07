Wagner's major assault on the last Ukrainian NATO stand of Bakhmut

Update on Bakhmut, a major assault in decisive advance was launched by PMC Wagner against the last Ukrainian-NATO stronghold. Wagner charged the enemy positions with incendiary ammunition to break through the remaining lines of defense. Equipment losses arose, Ukrainian army killed 400 to 600 people a day, and 2.5 square kilometers of Bakhmut were still needed, according to the Head of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
