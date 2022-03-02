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Philip Smith Interview - Founder of NAAGA | 2A For Today!
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10 views • March 02, 2022
On today's program we sat down for a chat with Philip Smith, founder of NAAGA, the National African American Gun Association about American gun culture from Cali to Atlanta, the gun rights advocacy and training program that he's developed, his work to preserve the history of black American gun culture, and how securing our God given right to keep and bear arms is a bridge across the political divide enabling good, solid, compassionate Americans to come together and secure our communities.
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