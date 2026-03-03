03/03/2026-Hottest War In The Middle East Right Now. People Can't Even Believe it. So Hot.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2026/03/03/u-s-suffers-worst-day-of-air-losses-in-decades-as-iran-conflict-spirals/ Pollsters "trump's presidency is done"-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzrUAR3zQZU Baris on the war/trump-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/116165539222114952 Mike Glover, surviving the ambush-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIe4h8725mU War was only supposed to run five days-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/116165558632224510 Carlson on fighting izreels wars-https://www.youtube.com/shorts/YeJ2OXlqrwQ https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/us-suffers-worst-day-of-air-losses Tucker on mossad agents arrested in bomb plot-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXaCUAzp9JA https://rumble.com/v76i164-michael-yon-zionist-iran-war-risks-global-famine-us-downfall-and-world-war-.html https://michaelyon.substack.com/p/war-growing-no-off-ramp-in-sight https://morgthorak.substack.com/p/dont-be-shocked-if-iran-gets-nuked https://www.arktosjournal.com/p/iran-the-last-stand-against-baal?utm_source=substack&utm_campaign=post_embed&utm_medium=web