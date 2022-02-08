© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAN ESCAPES ATTEMPTED MURDER BY HOSPITAL STAFF AFTER AUTO ACCIDENT
Follow
5
Share
Report
147 views • February 08, 2022
This fellow was in an auto accident and ended up in the hospital on a ventilator. Unfortunately, very few people are able to escape like he did.
Follow me on Substack: https://terratimes.substack.com/
Follow me on Substack: https://terratimes.substack.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.