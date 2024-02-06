Remote Viewing Underground Bases, Extraterrestrials and Inner Earth Civilizations

Michael Salla
Feb 5, 2024
John Vivanco has been a professional remote viewer for over 25 years and has gained highly accurate results that have both pleased corporate/government clients but also antagonized government agencies that did not wish a successful civilian remote viewing organization to exist. He has conducted hundreds of remote viewing projects on classified topics such as underground bases, extraterrestrial life, and inner-earth civilizations.
In his second Exopolitics Today interview, Vivanco discusses some of the extensive remote viewing he has done concerning underground bases at Mt Hayes, Alaska; Mt Ziel, Australia; and Antarctica. He also found an ancient underground facility in Antarctica at a set of geographic coordinates (78°51'15"S 160°17'55"E) given to Dr. Michael Salla by a US Army Insider, JP. He believes the facility is connected in some way to the Ice Cube Array at the South Pole, which is secretly used as a Deep Space communication device.
Furthermore, he discusses a remote viewing project concerning the Shroud of Turin, which was found to be an authentic record of an individual undergoing a rainbow body transformation. He believes this is consistent with historical data about the life and death of Jesus/Yeshua. The possibility that the Shroud of Turin would be used to validate a cloned version of Jesus/Yeshua generated through a classified program using DNA extracted from Jesus/Yeshua in a time travel experiment was also discussed.
Finally, Vivanco discussed the legendary Inner Earth city of Shambala and how it exists in a temporal and high-frequency zone near the Earth’s core that cannot be accessed using conventional 3D technologies.
John Vivanco’s YouTube channel is / @metaphysicalshow
His main website is https://hemispheres.institute/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpDlnDfDCYo
