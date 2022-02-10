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Must-Watch Wednesday FULL SHOW: Pfizer Warns Shareholders to Brace for “Unfavorable Clinical Safety Data” - 2/9/22
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228 views • February 10, 2022
Meanwhile, the CDC is set to announce new warnings of Myocarditis in the double-boosted and jabbed - the coverup is imploding! But the damage to the worldwide economy is already done! The plan for "Build Back Better" is to create a total worldwide depression, unleashing universal basic income on everyone and FORCIBLY housing the homeless in private residences!
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