Maui's Will Cain showcases Uncle Archie Kalepa's residence leveraging SpaceX's Starlink and Tesla's Power Stations to deliver internet connectivity and power to Lahaina residents.
Published 18 hours ago

Maui's Will Cain showcases Uncle Archie Kalepa's residence leveraging SpaceX's Starlink and Tesla's Power Stations to deliver internet connectivity and power to Lahaina residents. 

Mahalo, Elon Musk, for your support.

https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1692051475009241256

Keywords
