The hesitation of Lot is the downfall of many Christians today!

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James lesson #138; We finish our look into the life of LOT in Genesis 19. In doing so, we see the evidence of the failure and weakness that haunted his life after he departed from Abraham. Rejecting Bible Doctrine leads to scar tissue of the soul and misery follows. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!