Meet the Nun Who Allegedly Received the Messages From Heaven

Sr. Amapola, a nun with the Mission of Divine Mercy in Texas, has allegedly received messages from Heaven for years, and now she is telling her story to the world. Sr. Amapola discloses her experiences for all to discern how God may be acting through her, revealing how God is using small communities to prepare humanity for what she says will be God's direct action. Is the world prepared to hear the word of God, or will it continue to spiral into violence and godlessness? Watch now as LifeSiteNews presents Sr. Amapola's claims, which call us all to reflect upon God's work in our lives and move us to act according to His perfect will. No amount of violence, chaos, and sin can prevent God from manifesting His infinite glory as King of the Universe.

