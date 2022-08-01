THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Monday 8/1/22 • A New Era of Tyranny Is Here, But A New Age of Awakening Is Coming

A NEW ERA OF TYRANNY IS HERE, BUT A NEW AGE OF AWAKENING IS COMINGGovernments around the world are clamping down on free speech so they can better control world populations

But humanity has the will to reject mass censorship and the overall agenda of the Great Reset.

Tune in now!

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