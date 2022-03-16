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The Russian Defense Ministry publishes footage of the Destruction of the Missile & Artillery Depot of the AF of Ukraine with the use of High-Precision Weapons 031622
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271 views • March 16, 2022
The Russian Defense Ministry publishes footage of the destruction of the missile and artillery depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the use of high-precision weapons
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