RFK Jr's Daily Prayer for 19 years - What is Happening to our Children?

124 views • 6 months ago

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks at a rally in Henderson, (Glendale) Nevada.

RFK Jr's Daily Prayer for 19 years - What is Happening to our Children? - Oct 31, 2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.