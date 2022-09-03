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MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Dietary Guidelines





A question that I get asked about time and time again is what foods should you eat and which ones you should avoid whilst taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) for healing and detoxification.





I have made this video to answer this question, I talk extensively about what type of foods will inactivate MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution), how to determine if certain foods will inactivate MMS, how long you should wait after eating to take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution), how often to take it before meals and much more.





I highly recommend this video to anyone who is wanting to embark on a healing journey with MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) or anyone that already takes it but they are not getting the full effects from the MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) that they expected to get from it because this video will make you fully aware of all the foods that inactivate MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) which completely stops it from working in the body.





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